Lind Man Jailed After Wielding An Axe At Adams County Deputies

An Adams County man is behind bars on a litany of criminal charges after police say he assaulted his domestic partner and vandalized their vehicle early Monday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 200 block of East 3rd Street in the town of Lind at around 5:20 a.m. after reports of an active domestic violence incident.

Upon their arrival at the scene, deputies say they discovered 23-year-old Gage J. Remington of Lind armed with an axe and learned that he'd allegedly shot out the windows of his domestic partner's vehicle with an airsoft gun in an attempt to prevent them from leaving the scene.

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Deputies say they verbally advised Remington that he was under arrest and gave him commands to drop the axe.

After Remington refused their commands, deputies then deployed non-lethal shotgun projectiles which failed to subdue him, prior to the use of Taser that was successful at allowing for his eventual arrest.

Following a post-use-of-force medical evaluation, Remington was booked into the Adams County Jail for harassment (domestic violence); second-degree assault (domestic violence); third-degree malicious mischief (domestic violence); and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Investigators say they also recovered the axe which Remington had wielded, as well as a realistic-looking airsoft gun from the scene as evidence.