Vantage Boat Launch Closed For Maintenance Through Wednesday

Boaters in Kittitas County might find their usual put-in spot along the Columbia River closed for a few days this week.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says the Vantage Boat Launch will be closed for maintenance through tomorrow (Wednesday, May 13).

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During the shutdown, boaters are being advised to use the ramps a few miles south at Wanapum State Park, 4511 Huntzinger Road.

The Sheriff's Office says the Park also offers parking and that fees for parking and use of the boat launch facilities there may apply.