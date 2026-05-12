Moses Lake DUI Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Causing Chain-Reaction Crash That Damaged Four Parked Cars

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he struck and damaged four parked vehicles while intoxicated before leaving the scene in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The Moses Lake Police Department says it happened at around 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of North Clark Road and West Meridian Avenue when 23-year-old Nelson Burley failed to negotiate a curve with his pickup truck and slammed into two parked cars.

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The impact forced one of the cars into a third vehicle, which was pushed into the garage of a residence where it struck a fourth that was parked inside.

Officers say Burley then fled the scene on foot but was later driven back to the scene by a family member where he was arrested.

Burley, who was not injured during the crash, was booked into the Grant County Jail for DUI, first-degree malicious mischief 1st degree, and four counts of unattended hit-and-run.