Authorities in Grant County say two people are lucky to be alive and unhurt after their plane crashed in a remote area south of Wilson Creek on Friday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the small, light aircraft went down at around 8:30 a.m. in the Black Rock area near the 16000 block of Road P.5 Northeast after experiencing an unknown emergency.

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Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says deputies reached the crash site by around 9:30 a.m. and recovered the plane's two occupants, both of whom were uninjured.

At this time, Foreman says it's not known what model the aircraft is nor its airport of origination, flight path or what caused it to go down.

The names of the plane's occupants are also unknown, but Foreman says more information is forthcoming and will be released as soon as it becomes available.