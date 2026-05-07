Wind Advisory Issued For Kittitas Valley, Downed Trees & Powerlines Possible
The National Weather Service Office in Spokane has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of the Kittitas Valley.
Officials say the region could experience sustained winds from the northwest of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 55 mph at times.
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Forecasters caution the strong winds could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, and might also cause downed trees and power lines.
Some of the towns and areas expected to be impacted by the winds include Boylston; Ellensburg; Holmes; Kittitas; Thrall; Vantage; and Wymer.
The Advisory is currently scheduled to be in effect on Friday (May 8) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Things That Can Blow Away in a Tri-Cities, Washington Windstorm
Well-known for its wine and rivers, Tri-Cities is also notorious for its wind. The curvature of the basin and proximity to the river makes the howling, swirling winds feel just as at home here as we do. Don't be surprised to see some of these objects get some "mad air" as a good ol' fashioned windstorm stirs it up! Whether it's a trampoline in Pasco or a screen door in Kennewick, make sure you've got everything secured.
Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen