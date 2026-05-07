Wind Advisory Issued For Kittitas Valley, Downed Trees & Powerlines Possible

The National Weather Service Office in Spokane has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of the Kittitas Valley.

Officials say the region could experience sustained winds from the northwest of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 55 mph at times.

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Forecasters caution the strong winds could make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles, and might also cause downed trees and power lines.

Some of the towns and areas expected to be impacted by the winds include Boylston; Ellensburg; Holmes; Kittitas; Thrall; Vantage; and Wymer.

The Advisory is currently scheduled to be in effect on Friday (May 8) from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.