Stranded Inner-Tuber Rescued From Yakima River Near Cle Elum

An Ellensburg woman is safe after becoming stranded while inner-tubing on the Yakima River near Cle Elum on Tuesday evening.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded after receiving reports of a woman in distress on the river at around 9:15 p.m., and arrived at the scene to learn the 51-year-old had gotten separated from a party who'd been floating the river but came to shore as she continued to inner-tube downstream.

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The woman was without a cell phone and not wearing a life jacket as witnesses say she could be heard yelling for help near the 1900 block of State Route 970.

Deputies used a drone equipped with an infrared camera to locate the woman, who was safely pulled to shore a short time later where she was reportedly shaken up but otherwise uninjured.

In the wake of the incident, Sheriff's officials are reminding recreationists that as the weather warms up, the region's rivers are still running cold and swift, and they urge everyone to wear a life jacket and carry a communication device at all times.