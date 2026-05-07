WDFW Seeks Volunteers For Shrub Planting Project Near Davenport

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife is asking for the public's assistance with a riparian improvement project in Lincoln County.

Fish & Wildlife is conducting the project through a partnership with the Inland Empire Chapter of the non-profit group Pheasants Forever, a conservation organization dedicated to the protection and enhancement of pheasants and other upland bird populations in North America.

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The two agencies will be staging the project at the Swanson Lakes Wildlife Area southeast of Davenport, where they need volunteers to help them with the planting of almost 700 shrubs across Z-Lake and the Lake Creek Drainage.

Organizers say the endeavor will aid in improving habitat that was impacted by the Whitney Fire of 2022.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 16, and includes a hot lunch for volunteers provided by Pheasants Forever.

For more information and to register as a volunteer, click here.