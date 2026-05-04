Investigation Underway, One Jailed After Possible Drive-By Shooting In East Wenatchee

An investigation is underway and one person has been jailed following reports of a possible drive-by shooting in East Wenatchee on Friday night.

Sgt. Tye Sheats of the East Wenatchee Police Department tells KPQ News officers responded at around 10 p.m. to the vicinity of 3rd Street Northeast and North Georgia Avenue after several residents called 9-1-1 claiming they heard gunshots in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Sheats says investigators discovered no shell casings at or near the location where the shots were supposedly fired, and is wasn't clear if the possible gunfire was directed at a residence from a passing vehicle or at a passing vehicle from someone inside or near a residence.

Witnesses were reportedly able to provide detectives with a suspect vehicle's license plate information, and using those details, police later tracked down that vehicle in neighboring Grant County, where one person was briefly detained and released and another was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

Police did not provide the names of the two suspects, but Sheats did confirm that both are adults, with one being a male and the other being a female. He could not specify which of the two was jailed on the warrant.

Sheats added that investigators are still actively gathering details related to the incident and are hoping to have more information to share sometime soon.