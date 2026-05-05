Single-Vehicle Crash On US 97A Near Entiat Injures Two

Two people have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Chelan County early Tuesday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 5:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 97A about five miles north of Entiat when a sedan driven by 23-year-old Francisco J. Macedo-Paz of Orondo went off the roadway to the right and into a ditch where it crashed into an embankment before coming to rest on a driveway along a hillside.

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Both Macedo-Paz and his lone passenger, 25-year-old Moses L. Aparicio of Manson sustained significant injuries in the crash and were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Troopers say its not yet known if intoxicants played a role in the collision, which snarled traffic on the highway for approximately three hours and remains under investigation.