Police Ask For Public’s Help In ID’ing Vehicle Involved In Bridgeport “Incident”

Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle.

The dark red SUV was briefly captured on surveillance video in the town of Bridgeport on the night of April 25, but was traveling too fast and was too far away from the camera to clearly make out any details of its license plate.

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Investigators have not specified why the vehicle is being sought, stating only that they it is connected to an "incident" that took place on the same night the surveillance imagery was recorded.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is being asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 509-699-3283 and reference Case #26D01732.