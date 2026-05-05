Grant County Sheriff’s Office Names New Homeless Community Liaison

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has appointed a new Homeless Community Liaison.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that Deputy Sarah Bradshaw will take over the role from outgoing Liaison, Katrina Ball.

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In a social media statement regarding the appointment, the Sheriff's Office says its Homeless Community Liaison plays an "important role in connecting people to services while protecting their rights and making sure laws are followed fairly."

Some of the duties assigned to the Homeless Community Liaison are:

Keeping an up-to-date list of local services and assistance programs to share with those in need

Working closely with social service agencies and community partners

Monitoring areas of the county where homeless encampments are common

Ensuring laws and procedures are followed during the removal of homeless encampments, including the proper notice and handling of personal property

Helping to protect the rights and belongings of people experiencing homelessness

Providing training for fellow deputies regarding legal and social issues related to homelessness

The agency added that its Homeless Liaison helps "balance public safety, legal requirements, and compassionate service, making sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect."

The position was created in 2018 when Detective Ball was first appointed to fill the role, which was officially passed to Bradshaw on May 1.