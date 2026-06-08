Several RVs Destroyed In Monday Morning Fire Near Moses Lake

Several RVs are a total loss following a Monday morning fire in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the blaze sparked at around 10 a.m. at the north end of Neppel Road Northeast, where it sent up heavy plumes of black smoke that were widely visible throughout the area.

Sheriff's officials say the fire destroyed several RVs and threatened other vehicles and property before being knocked down by just before noon.

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Deputies say someone who is suspected of having started the fire was located and issued a citation and notice to appear in court for arraignment on charges of second-degree reckless burning.

Numerous agencies assisted in the response, including Grant County Fire District Nos. 5, 7, and 13; the Ephrata Fire Department; and the Bureau of Land Management.