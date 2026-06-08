Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck By Van On SR-17 Near Moses Lake

A Grant County pedestrian has injuries after being hit by a passing vehicle south of Moses Lake early Sunday.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 2:45 a.m. when 33-year-old Emiliano Martinez of Warden was walking southbound along State Route 17 near the junction of State Route 170, when he was struck by a van driven by 49-year-old Alejandro Guerrero of Othello.

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Martinez suffered unspecified injuries in the collision and was transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

Troopers say intoxicants were not a factor in the accident, but have not offered any further details about what might have caused it.

The State Patrol says an investigation into the incident is ongoing.