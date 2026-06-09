Juvenile Suspect Arrested In Connection To Murder Victim Found Behind Wenatchee Business

A juvenile is in police custody and facing charges of first-degree murder in connection to a Wenatchee homicide investigation.

The Wenatchee Police Department says the investigation was launched following the discovery of a dead body behind a business in the 600 block of South Wenatchee Avenue on May 30.

Although no information has been released about the victim or the cause of their death, the Chelan County Coroner's Office has confirmed the manner in which they died was by homicide.

Investigators say they used video surveillance from several businesses and private property owners in the area to identify the suspect, who was spotted by a Wenatchee Police detective walking in the area of Orondo Avenue and Washington Street on the afternoon of June 5.

The suspect was contacted a short time later inside the Wenatchee Public Library in the 300 block of Douglas Street, where he was arrested without incident.

Police say the suspect is a juvenile male from Wenatchee who was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree murder.

Although a suspect is now in custody, police say the investigation remains active and they are not releasing any further details at this time.