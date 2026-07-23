Confluence Health in Wenatchee has named Dr. Katie Peterson as chief medical officer.

Dr. Peterson was recommended for the new role and was confirmed by the Confluence Health Board. An OB/GYN physician, Peterson has served in various leadership roles with Confluence Health and has a strong understanding of both patient care and physician leadership, according to a news release on Thursday

Dr. Katie Peterson Image: Confluence Health Dr. Katie Peterson Image: Confluence Health

“Dr. Katie Peterson brings a thoughtful, steady leadership style along with a strong understanding of both clinical care and the broader work required to improve health across a system,” said Dr. Andrew Jones, CEO of Confluence Health. “She has earned the respect of colleagues across our organization and has shown a clear commitment to collaboration, quality, and doing what is right for patients. I’m confident she will serve our physicians, care teams, and community exceptionally well as CMO and will help us continue moving forward together as an organization.”

Dr. Jennifer Jorgensen, president of Wenatchee Valley Medical Group, said Peterson is well suited for a role that requires both physician perspective and systemwide leadership.

“Dr. Katie Peterson is well-suited for this important role because she understands the importance of caring for patients, supporting fellow physicians, and helping teams work well together across a complex organization,” Dr. Jorgensen said. “With her years of experience in leadership and as a valued colleague, she brings credibility, insight, and a genuine commitment to improving care for our community. I’m excited to see her step into this role and help lead this next chapter for the region we serve.”

As chief medical officer, Dr. Katie Peterson will help lead Confluence Health’s work to support quality, safety, and medical staff leadership to ensure patients receive excellent, coordinated care close to home.

Peterson succeeds former CMO Dr. James Murray, who has transitioned into Confluence Health’s new chief physician executive position. The role was designed to strengthen physician leadership in clinical operations and service line performance across the organization.

About Confluence Health

Confluence Health serves the largest geographic region of any healthcare system in Washington State, covering over 12,000 square miles of Okanogan, Grant, Douglas, and Chelan counties. The Confluence Health Board of Directors provides governance for Confluence Health and includes nine community board members and six physician board members.

About the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group

Wenatchee Valley Medical Group serves North Central Washington as the largest physician group affiliated with Confluence Health. It was founded as the Wenatchee Valley Clinic (WVC). Over the next 70 years, WVC grew to become Wenatchee Valley Medical Center (WVMC), which serves patients across a four-county region and includes 300 physicians in up to 30 primary care and specialty disciplines. In 2013, WVMC and Central Washington Hospital affiliated to form Confluence Health.