Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) will host Real Madrid Foundation (RMF) soccer camps next week The camps are conducted by Real Madrid Foundation coaches for players and goalkeepers ages 5 to 17 years old, from beginner to advanced levels.

This is the first time RMF has held soccer camps in North Central Washington.

The Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Camps introduce youth to the values of leadership, teamwork, effort, solidarity, cooperation, and respect in major cities across North America

The soccer camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., August 3 - 7, at WVC

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"We are incredibly excited to welcome the Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Camp to Wenatchee Valley College. This is a tremendous opportunity not only for WVC Athletics but also for the entire Wenatchee community and the growing soccer community throughout our region,” said WVC Athletic Director Greg Sparling. "What makes this partnership especially meaningful is the opportunity for our coaches and student-athletes to watch and learn from some of the best coaches in the world. We are proud that Wenatchee Valley College has been selected to host this prestigious event, and we look forward to showcasing our campus while inspiring the next generation of soccer players."

The soccer camp cost is $599. Limited space is available. Participants can register online at this link

Visit www.rmfclinicsusa.com to learn more.

WVC Athletic Director Greg Sparling will have more information on the Thursday Agenda program at 1pm with Dave Bernstein