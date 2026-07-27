Wenatchee Valley College trustees Wilma Cartagena and Paula Arno Martinez have voluntarily resigned from the college Board of Trustees

Wenatchee Valley College announced the resignations were effective immediately, according to a news release on Tuesday.

Paula Arno Martinez Image: Wenatchee Valley College Paula Arno Martinez Image: Wenatchee Valley College

Wilma Cartagena Image: Wenatchee Valley College Wilma Cartagena Image: Wenatchee Valley College

The resignations follow the departure of the WVC Chief of Staff to college President Dr. Famous Harrison and Trustees Board Secretary Maria Iñiguez last week. It's not clear whether Iñiguez resigned voluntarily or was forced out, and WVC has not commented on the personnel matter. Iñiguez is Vice President of the Wenatchee School Board of Directors

Maria Iñiguez Image: Wenatchee School District Maria Iñiguez Image: Wenatchee School District

The three women were participants in a series of text messages that have come under scrutiny regarding disparaging remarks during discussions of college staff, fellow trustees, and a petition urging the board to not renew Harrison’s employment contract late last year.

Harrison shared the decision to dismiss Cartagena and Martinez with employees on Monday. "I want to thank Wilma and Paula for their service and leadership to our board during their terms and wish them well in their future endeavors," Harrison said.

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The Washington State governor's office will lead the process of appointing new trustees to WVC's board. The news release said the college will work with the governor's office to ensure a smooth transition as the process moves forward.

Wenatchee Valley College's Board of Trustees is comprised of five district residents who are appointed by the Governor to a five-year renewable term. Trustees oversee the college's budget, strategic direction, and mission fulfillment.