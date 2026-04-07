Two Wenatchee Valley College students received All-Washington Academic Team honors.

Students Earn Statewide Recognition

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The college selected Hailey Hopkins and Ethan Kamphaus. The college said the students who make up the team reflect high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community.

Future Plans for Both Students

Hopkins is an Eastmont High School senior and participates in Walking Start and Running Start. She is part of the college's Math, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) program and works as a math tutor. She has been accepted to the University of Washington's Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering.

Kamphaus is a Running Start student who will graduate with both his Wenatchee high school diploma and an Associate of Arts transfer degree in June. He has been accepted to Montana State University, where he intends to pursue a degree in enviornmental biology with a minor in business.

“We are exceptionally proud of Ethan and Hailey,” said WVC President Faimous Harrison. “They have made tremendous achievements in their education that will be so beneficial to them as they continue their studies and pursue their chosen career fields.”

Academic and Community Achievements

The All-Washington Academic team has become the showcase for Washington's community and technical colleges, honoring the high achievers and individuals demonstrating a commitment to success in the classroom and in the communities they live in.

What the Honor Means

All-Washington Academic students attend a special ceremony and are eligible for special scholarships.