Republican State Rep. Tom Dent has announced he will seek re-election to the Washington State House of Representatives, aiming for a sixth term representing the 13th District.

Dent Announces Reelection Bid

READ MORE: Alex Ybarra Announces Run for Senate Seat

Dent, who lives in the Moses Lake area, has served in the House since 2014. During his time in office, he has focused on issues impacting families, agriculture, and rural communities across central Washington.

A Look at His Legislative Record

He currently serves on the House Early Learning and Human Services Committee, where he works on policies related to foster care, Child Protective Services and youth mental health. As part of that role, Dent also sits on the Department of Children, Youth and Families Oversight Committee. He said he believes all children in Washington should have the opportunity to succeed. Dent also serves as the ranking Republican on the Rural Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, where he helps shape policy on farming, water use and economic development in rural areas.

Committee Work and Policy Focus

In response to recent wildfire seasons, Dent helped form a legislative wildfire caucus and has advocated for faster response times using Single Engine Air Tankers to combat fires. In addition, Dent sits on the House Transportation Committee and is co-chair of the Aviation Caucus, where he has pushed for improvements to the state’s aviation infrastructure.

Representation of the 13th District

Since taking office, Dent says he has worked to pass what he calls “common sense” legislation and emphasizes building relationships across party lines to find agreement on key issues.

“I feel I have accomplished a great deal since taking office, and I am excited to continue the work the voters sent me here to do,” Dent said in a statement. “I am honored to serve and wish to continue to act on behalf of the people of the 13th District.”

Dent’s re-election bid sets up another race for the 13th District seat, which represents a large portion of central Washington, including parts of Grant, Kittitas and Yakima counties.