Two animal welfare groups will return to Okanogan County in May for a free, four-day spay and neuter clinic at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. The county is not served by a publicly funded animal shelter, and pet overpopulation is rampant.

The BIG FIX 5.0 clinic will offer free spay/neuter surgeries, vaccines, microchipping, and parasite prevention. Pet owners will also receive pet food and essential supplies. All services and supplies are provided at no cost.

BIG FIX 5.0 is a combined effort of Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) and Greater Good Charities. TOAR President Jill Servais says over 4,300 animals have been spayed or neutered at BIG FIX clinics in less than two years, helping prevent unplanned litters, protecting animal health, and keeping pets in their homes. With no county animal shelter and limited low-cost veterinary options, the BIG FIX clinics are vital in Okanogan County.

The mass clinic is scheduled from May 13th through May 16th

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"What started as an ambitious idea has become one of the most consistent success stories in the region," said Jill Servais, president of TOAR. "At each clinic, The Big Fix has broken its own records—more spays and neuters completed, more volunteers engaged, and a measurable, growing impact on animal welfare across our community."

BIG FIX 5.0 is a collaboration with Greater Good Charities, whose surgical teams perform all of the surgeries. The event is also supported by local volunteers, rescue groups, and cat trappers.

“We’re thrilled to be coming back to Okanogan County and to continue this project’s positive impact on this community. Reaching more than 4,300 animals in under two years is what's possible when a committed local partner like TOAR and an engaged community work together. We're proud to help make BIG FIX 5.0 a lifeline for pets and families across the region." -Dr. Ruth Parkin, Executive VP for Veterinary Services at Greater Good Charities.

The clinic services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Servais suggests pet owners arrive early because there are no appointments possible. Past events have reached daily capacity for services by 5:00AM. There is a maximum of 15 animals per vehicle.

The Okanogan County Fairgrounds are located at 175 Rodeo Trail Road in Okanogan, WA

Servais added an anonymous donor, and Humane World for Animals will help make BIG FIX 5.0 possible for thousands of pets and families in Okanogan County. BIG FIX 6.0 is planned for Oct. 29 - Nov. 1 at the fairgrounds. For more information about BIG FIX 5.0 or TOAR’s ongoing work, visit www.toarwa.org.

Tune in to NewsRadio 560 KPQ on Monday, May 4, at 1:30pm when Jill Servais appears on the KPQ Agenda program.

About Team Okanogan Animal Rescue TOAR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit improving the lives of companion animals in Okanogan County, WA—a region without publicly funded shelters. TOAR works with local officials, tribal partners, and national organizations to build lasting solutions for animal welfare. To learn more, visit toarwa.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Greater Good Charities, a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that has earned a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, making investments with more than $750 million in impact to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2006. To learn more, visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.