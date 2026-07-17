Police in Grant County arrested a teenage boy Wednesday after a driver reported that someone pointed what appeared to be a rifle at her in Moses Lake.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said the caller reported she was driving past a home in the 3700 block of Ottmar Road Northeast when she noticed a couple of juveniles come out of a home and start to enter a vehicle.

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The caller reported one of the juveniles pointed a rifle at her and smiled. Deputies and Moses Lake Police found the vehicle at a home in the 1400 block of Buell Street and detained six juveniles.

Police received consent to search the car, and found a replica weapon matching the description and took a 15-year-old boy into custody.

Police did not disclose what charges the juvenile faces.