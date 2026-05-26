The Grant County Sheriff has been elected as president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

Kriete Set to Assume Presidency in 2027

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Sheriff Joe Kriete has been named president-elect of the association's Board of Directors. He will assume the role in 2027, leading the statewide association and helping guide its policy.

Focus on Statewide Law Enforcement Collaboration

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“I am honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me,” Sheriff Kriete said. “WASPC plays a critical role in strengthening collaboration across all levels of law enforcement, and I look forward to working with leaders across the state to advance policies, share best practices, and ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our communities safe.”

About the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs

Founded in 1963, WASPC represents executive and senior management personnel from law enforcement agencies throughout Washington.

More Than Three Decades of Experience

Sheriff Kriete has more than 33 years of law enforcement experience, including over 20 years in leadership roles and 15 years of experience serving at the executive level.