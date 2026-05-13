Moses Lake Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Trailer

Moses Lake Man Arrested After Barricading Himself in Trailer

Photo Credit | Unsplash

A Moses Lake man is in jail after police say he barricaded himself inside a travel trailer Tuesday night.

Deputies Respond to Domestic Violence Report

READ MORE: Ellensburg Man Accused of Attempted Murder Pleads Not Guilty

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of domestic violence in the 200 block of Loring Drive in the Larson Community around 9 p.m.

Suspect Barricades Himself Inside Trailer

Deputies and Moses Lake police found 34-year-old Michael Sheppard barricaded inside a travel trailer. Authorities used a flashbang to flush Sheppard out of the trailer.

Authorities Use Flashbang During Arrest

Police arrested Sheppard for fourth-degree assault - domestic violence.

10 States With the Highest Rates of DUI Arrests.

Marketwatch.com looked at the FBI’s 2021 Crime in the United States report to find the 10 states with the most DUI arrests and the 10 states with the highest rates of these arrests per 100,000 people.

Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

Filed Under: grant county sheriffs office
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ