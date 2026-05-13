A Moses Lake man is in jail after police say he barricaded himself inside a travel trailer Tuesday night.

Deputies Respond to Domestic Violence Report

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The Grant County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of domestic violence in the 200 block of Loring Drive in the Larson Community around 9 p.m.

Suspect Barricades Himself Inside Trailer

Deputies and Moses Lake police found 34-year-old Michael Sheppard barricaded inside a travel trailer. Authorities used a flashbang to flush Sheppard out of the trailer.

Authorities Use Flashbang During Arrest

Police arrested Sheppard for fourth-degree assault - domestic violence.