A Quincy landscaper will serve 30 days in jail and pay restitution after forging a client’s checks.

Quincy Landscaper Pleads Guilty to Theft Charge

READ MORE: Vehicle Found in Missing Person Investigation

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Javier Araiza Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree theft from a vulnerable adult.

Investigators Say More Than 40 Checks Were Forged

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Investigators say Araiza forged more than 40 checks belonging to an elderly Quincy resident for whom he provided yard maintenance services between July 2024 and June 2025.

Investigators say Araiza stole nearly $70,000.

Separate Domestic Violence Warrant Remains Active

Authorities say Araiza is also wanted on a $10,000 bench warrant for failing to appear in court for an unrelated domestic violence case.