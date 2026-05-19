Grant County Deputies Search for Missing Moses Lake Man

A Moses Lake man is missing, and authorities are asking for help to locate him.

Grant County Deputies Investigating Missing Person Case

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The Grant County Sheriff's Office said 38-year-old Anthony James Mann of Moses Lake was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, in Moses Lake, possibly wearing dark-colored jeans, a dark shirt, and a zip-up sweatshirt.

He is 5'9", 185 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes, and a goatee.

Vehicle Located Near Trail Lake

His vehicle was located around 6 p.m. Monday near Trail Lake off Pinto Ridge Road NE near Coulee City.

Deputies say Mann may be at risk due to a medical condition and may be unable to return safely without assistance.

How to Contact Grant County Investigators

Search teams are focusing their efforts in the area near Trail Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 509-762-1160.