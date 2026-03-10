K9 Helps End Domestic Violence Standoff Near George

A domestic disturbance standoff ended in an arrest Tuesday morning near George, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 39-year-old Ken J. Taylor is accused of assaulting a 36-year-old woman during a dispute at a home in the 5500 block of North Frontage Road West around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say Taylor initially refused to come out. After about 90 minutes of negotiations, deputies deployed pepper balls into the home. When he still refused to surrender, deputies prepared to breach the door and deploy a K-9.

Officials say K-9 Storm barked to announce his presence, and Taylor then came out and surrendered without further incident.

Taylor was booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, obstructing law enforcement, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.