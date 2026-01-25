A Moses Lake man is in jail after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit across the Moses Lake area early Friday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a sergeant on patrol spotted a pickup stopped partially in the northbound lane of State Route 17 near McConihe Road Northeast around 5:30 Friday morning.

As the sergeant stopped to check on the vehicle, the driver suddenly accelerated, crossed into oncoming traffic, and sped south on State Route 17, refusing to stop for emergency lights.

Deputies say the pursuit stretched for several miles across county, city, and state roads, with the driver reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour, swerving into oncoming traffic, avoiding spike strips, and crashing at least once before continuing to flee.

The pickup eventually left the roadway, heading into the Moses Lake Sand Dunes, where deputies lost sight of it. Moses Lake Police launched a drone, and deputies tracked tire marks and footprints through the dunes.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Casey Kolb of Moses Lake, was found hiding inside a shop near the 5600 block of Road J.2 Southeast and was taken into custody without incident.

Kolb was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

