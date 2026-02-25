Man Jailed After Leading Police On Dangerous High-Speed Pursuit Near Cle Elum

A Westside man is in jail after police in Kittitas County say he led them on a dangerous high-speed pursuit on Sunday night.

The Washington State Patrol reports that it began at around 9:30 p.m. when a trooper clocked a sedan traveling at 97 mph in the eastbound lanes of Interstate-90 near Cle Elum.

Get our free mobile app

The trooper then reportedly positioned his vehicle behind the sedan, which quickly exited the freeway and ran a stop sign at the top of an off-ramp before re-entering I-90 at a high rate of speed.

A pursuit ensued, which covered several miles of the interstate's eastbound lanes at speeds approaching 100 mph before troopers deployed spike strips, which flattened the fleeing vehicle's tires, but the driver continued until a PIT maneuver was used to end the chase near Thorp.

The fleeing driver, 21-year-old Andres J. Perez-Campos of Spanaway, was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail for felony eluding and driving with a suspended license.

A judge set Campos' bail at $5,000 on Tuesday.