Chief Deputy Announces Bid For Kittitas County Sheriff

A longtime member of the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is throwing his hat in the ring to be its next top lawman.

Ben Kokjer currently serves as Chief Deputy, having worked his way up to the position over the past 21 years with the agency.

During that time, Kokjer has filled a vast array of roles at the Sheriff's Office, including in the ranks of corporal and sergeant, as well as patrol deputy and proactive anti-crime deputy.

He has also been a boat operator; field training officer; firearms instructor; ice and swift water rescue technician; and a tactical response team member and leader with the agency.

Kokjer began working for the Sheriff's Office in 2005 when he was hired by former Sheriff Gene Dana, and has worked under current Sheriff Clay Myers since his appointment in 2019 and subsequent election to the post in 2020.

Kokjer is a Westside native who graduated from Renton High School in 1996 and moved to Ellensburg where he received a degree in Law & Justice from Central Washington University.

He began his law enforcement career as a reserve officer with the Ellensburg Police Department from 1999 to 2001 prior to working at the Langley Police Department on Whidbey Island in 2003.

In a post at Kokjer's campaign website, he credits both Dana and Myers for helping to ready him for a run at sheriff, saying, "My beliefs about public safety have been shaped by working under two established and respected sheriffs. From them, I learned that effective law enforcement is built on professionalism, accountability, and trust—trust that must be earned every day through consistent, in-person service and strong relationships with the community."

Kokjer has received an official endorsement for sheriff from Myers, who announced his retirement last month after spending over 40 years with the Sheriff's Office.

Kokjer is the first candidate to announce for the position of Kittitas County Sheriff, which will be decided in the November general election.