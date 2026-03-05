Quincy Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Kill His Son At Gunpoint

A Quincy father and son are facing assault charges after police say they engaged in a domestic dispute that involved threats with a firearm on Tuesday evening.

Records obtained from the Quincy Police Department indicate officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of E Street Northeast at around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a domestic disturbance at the location.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers say the woman who made the report told them that her boyfriend, 23-year-old Pablo Anguiano-Lopez, and his father, 68-year-old Jose Loera, had gotten into an altercation and that Loera had just fled the scene in his pickup truck and was armed with a handgun.

The vehicle was spotted moments later in the 500 block of 6th Avenue Northeast, where officers detained Loera and located the suspected firearm concealed under the pickup's floorboards.

After further questioning of the victim, police say they learned Anguiano-Lopez had forcibly taken her cell phone and shoved her into a wall inside the apartment, causing a facial injury.

Investigators say the victim told them Loera became involved after coming to the apartment at her request when Anguiano-Lopez refused her demands to leave following the alleged theft of her property and assault.

Police say the two men engaged in a verbal confrontation when Loera arrived at the apartment and during the quarrel, Loera pulled out the handgun that was later seized by police and pointed it at Anguiano-Lopez while making threats to take his life.

Detectives say Anguiano-Lopez later admitted to assaulting his girlfriend and corroborated her reports that Loera had aimed the gun at him while making threats to kill, adding that this wasn't the first time Loera had pointed the weapon in his direction and made similar overtures.

Both Loera and Anguiano-Lopez were arrested at the scene and transported to the Grant County Jail, where Loera was booked for first-degree assault and Anguiano-Lopez was booked for fourth-degree assault - domestic violence.

Both men bonded out of jail the following day and are now free pending separate court appearances.