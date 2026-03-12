Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Office Awarded Funds For Patrolling U.S. Forest Service Lands

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has been awarded an annuity for its efforts to provide patrols and services in the National Forest.

In a press release issued Thursday, the Sheriff's Office says it is receiving $25,000 in Recreation Residence Fee Retention Funds from the U.S. Forest Service, which will serve in supporting law enforcement patrols across federal lands in Chelan County.

The funding will be provided as a revolving annual receipt and follows allocations of $20,000 from the Forest Service in both 2024 and 2025 for similar patrols which are aimed at addressing environmental damage, wildfire risks, illegal dumping, unlawful encampments, and public education about responsible recreational practices.

About 68% of Chelan County, approximately 1.3 million acres, is managed by the U.S. Forest Service. And when combined with other federal, state, and local lands, the number increases to roughly 80% of the county consisting of public lands - something the Sheriff's Office says makes cooperation and collaboration between law enforcement and agencies like the Forest Service essential.

In 2024, the Sheriff's Office doubled its presence in the program from one to two deputies who were assigned to patrol Forest Service lands using a model that provided coverage for a 365-day calendar year.

Sheriff Mike Morrison says the program has exceeded expectations despite ongoing federal staffing challenges, and expressed his appreciation to the Forest Service for its continued partnership.