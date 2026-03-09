Police Seeking Suspects After Two Drive-By Shootings, Suspected Arson Near Bridgeport

Police in Douglas County are looking for suspects following two separate drive-by shootings and a suspected arson in the Bridgeport area early Sunday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies were initially called at around 1:45 a.m. to reports of a weapons violation in the 400 block of State Route 173 in the vicinity of Bridgeport Bar.

Upon arriving at the scene, they learned from witnesses that multiple shots had been fired at a residence from a pickup truck which fled the area prior to their arrival.

Deputies reportedly discovered over 60 shell casings from various caliber handguns at the location, as well as several bullet holes in the home that had apparently been targeted.

Less than 15 minutes later, while deputies were still processing the scene, they were called to assist with a vehicle fire a few miles away at a convenience store in the 2600 block of Foster Creek Avenue.

After arriving at the second scene, deputies found a pickup truck matching the suspect vehicle's description fully engulfed in flames. It was later learned that the truck had been reported stolen, and once it was extinguished, the vehicle was seized as evidence pending the servicing of a search warrant.

About two hours later, at approximately 4:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a second report of a possible drive-by shooting in the 100 block of Fir Avenue in the Bridgeport Bar area.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told deputies that multiple gunshots had been fired at a residence where at least 10 shell casing were discovered, along with a bullet hole which entered a child's bedroom wall while the child was present.

Detectives say all three incidents are not only linked, but likely gang-related, and each is being investigated with the assistance of the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol.

Due to the violent nature of the crimes, investigators are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity or information related to any of the three incidents to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Police are also asking anyone in the vicinities of Sunday's crimes to review any video surveillance footage they might have for suspicious or unusual activity and file a report.

Tipsters can simply phone 9-1-1 or call the Sheriff's Office at 509-699-3283 and reference Case #s 26D00913, 26D00914, 26D00918, and 26D0092.