Conconully Campground Among Several That Will Not Open This Year Due To DNR Funding Cuts

A popular campground in Okanogan County is one of several that will not be opening this year due to budget cuts at the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Officials with the DNR announced this week that the agency is being forced to either close or curtail services at nearly a dozen of the campgrounds it manages in the state.

Among the 11 sites being impacted, six will see full or seasonal closures, including Rock Lakes Campground near Conconully.

The small facility located 14 miles west of Okanogan typically offers free camping for visitors at seven drive-in sites suitable for smaller RVs and tents, and recently installed new fire rings and picnic tables.

The DNR says reductions to its annual operating budget over the past few years have significantly slashed its ability to staff and maintain the campgrounds and other lands in manages across the state.

Get our free mobile app

The agency reports a loss of $580,000 in state funding through cuts by the Washington State Legislature this year, which comes on the heels of a 20% loss in overall operational funds in 2025, amounting to a total loss of over $8 million to the DNR's Recreation Program over the past two years.

The latest shortfalls are happening on top of what DNR officials say was already a years-long trend of underfunding to its maintenance budget, which performs necessary tasks such as restroom cleanup, and repairing damages caused by storms and vandalism.

The DNR's annual budget is comprised of numerous revenue streams, including grants, a small and variable portion of Washington's fuel tax, and 8% of Discover Pass sales in the state.

DNR officials say visitors should expect to notice the impacts of ongoing budget cuts even at its managed campgrounds that remain open, and could see more remarkable issues at the ones its closing, including poor conditions inside restrooms and an increase in trash and potential vandalism.

Along with Rock Lakes, the two other DNR campgrounds that will see full closures and not reopen in 2026 are Anderson Lake Campground in Chimacum (already closed) and Upper Clearwater Campground in Amanda Park (Port Angeles), which will close for the remainder of the year starting June 1.

In addition to the three full closures, there will also be seasonal closures at the DNR's Bear Creek Campground in Sappho (from 9/15/26 to 4/15/27); Harry Osborne State Forest in Sedro-Woolley (from 12/1/2026 to 2/28/27); and Lyre River Campground in Joyce (from 9/15/26 to 4/15/27).

Two DNR-managed campgrounds will also have reduced seasons this year, those being Dougan Creek in Washougal (open 6/1/2026 to 09/30/2026) and Winston Creek in Mossyrock (open 6/1/2026 to 09/30/2026).

The DNR is also opening Twentynine Pines Campground in Cle Elum late this season (in July) due to continuing repairs to storm-damaged areas, is closing Island Camp in Glenwood to overnight camping this year, and is locking the restrooms at its Snoqualmie Area Sites from 10/1/2026 to 4/30/2027.