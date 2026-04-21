Crews Rescue Injured Hiker, Lost Hiking Party In Chelan County Backcountry

Crews Rescue Injured Hiker, Lost Hiking Party In Chelan County Backcountry

photo credit: Getty

Search & rescue teams in Chelan County were busy responding to two separate incidents in the backcountry within the span of only a few hours on Sunday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the first occurred on Sauer Mountain Trail, where a hiker sustained a severe laceration to their knee while descending the steep terrain.

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A responding deputy accessed the injured hiker by using a nearby Forest Service road and provided first aid at the scene while coordinating with fire and EMS officials for their transport to a local hospital for further treatment.

Later that same evening, rescuers responded to a distress message from a party of hikers who'd become lost after dark in the area of Colchuck Lake.

Sheriff's officials say the party included several children and deputies used emergency tracking equipment to pinpoint the hikers' location before navigating the austere terrain under the cloak of darkness to reach the party and guide them to safety.

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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Filed Under: colchuck lake, news, rescue
Categories: KPQ News

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