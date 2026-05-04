Moses Lake Man Jailed For Several Crimes Following Alleged Assault

A Moses Lake man has been jailed for several crimes after police say he committed an assault late last month.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 30-year-old Colby Ralton on Friday (May 1) afternoon at his residence in the 4800 block of Stratford Road Northeast, where a stolen firearm was also recovered.

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Ralton had been wanted in connection for an assault that happened on April 29, during which he struck the victim several times.

Investigators say Ralton is a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess firearms.

He was booked into the Grant County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and fourth-degree assault.