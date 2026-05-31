Wenatchee Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Discovery Of Dead Body Behind Local Business

Police in the Wenatchee Valley have opened a homicide investigation following the discovery of a dead body near downtown Wenatchee on Saturday morning.

The Wenatchee Police Department says officers responded at around 10:15 a.m. to the 600 block of South Wenatchee Avenue after someone called 9-1-1 to report an unresponsive person lying on the ground behind their business.

Officers arrived at the scene and quickly determined the unresponsive person was deceased and immediately secured a perimeter around the area.

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Initial findings by detectives have reportedly led them to believe that the deceased person was murdered and an investigation into the person's death is now underway.

Police are asking any businesses in the vicinity who might have surveillance video from late Friday or early Saturday to contact Wenatchee Police Detective Brian Hewitt at 509-888-4256 or bhewitt@wenatcheewa.gov.

Investigators have not disclosed the victim's gender, race, or approximate age, and have not said if they observed any obvious visible injuries, such as gunshot or stab wounds, which would likely have contributed to their death.

In a Saturday press release, authorities said they are releasing very few details about the investigation at this time.