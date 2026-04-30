Man With Possible Gang Ties Jailed For Allegedly Pointing Shotgun At Two Juveniles

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he pointed a shotgun at two juveniles on Tuesday night.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to a supermarket in the 8000 block of Valley Road at around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a possible weapons violation.

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When they arrived at the scene, officers were told by a female juvenile that a group of at least six males accosted her and another juvenile as they exited a vehicle, and one of the males then aimed a shotgun at the pair before all of them left the scene.

Using a vehicle description provided by the two alleged victims, police were able to track down the man they believe pointed the gun at them, as well as the firearm in question at a residence on Ottmar Road a short time later.

The suspect, 20-year-old Richard Crozier of Moses Lake was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail for first-degree assault.

Investigators say Crozier has possible gang connections and the two juveniles at the supermarket reported that he and all of the others in the group of males who accosted them were wearing the same color clothing.