Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jailed After Altercation At Roslyn Tavern

A deputy with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has been jailed in Yakima County following alleged felonies involving a firearm.

The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Nick Burson was involved in a verbal dispute with several patrons and staff members at a tavern in the 100 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn on Sunday morning.

Sheriff's officials say the incident involved Burson's alleged illegal use of a firearm, although no shots were fired and no one was injured.

Burson reportedly left the scene after police were summoned to the location, but that he later made contact with the Washington State Patrol to turn himself into authorities.

The Sheriff's Office placed Burson on administrative leave pending criminal and internal investigations, and he was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges that were publicly undisclosed.

The Washington State Patrol is reportedly assisting with the investigation into Burson's alleged crimes.