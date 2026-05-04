Two Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident On U.S. Hwy 97 Near Riverside

Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Okanogan County on Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at just after 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 about a mile north of Riverside when an SUV driven by 41-year-old John McKellips of Federal Way crossed the center line and struck a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck driven by 48-year-old Matthew Shiflett of Okanogan.

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Both drivers were injured in the crash, with McKellips being airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane and Shiflett being treated at the scene.

Troopers say it's not yet known in impairment played a role in collision, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours and remains under investigation.