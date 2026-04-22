After Snowless Winter That Kept It Closed, Badger Mtn. Ski Area Receives $7K Via Benefit Event

A small ski area in North Central Washington has been given a much-needed financial boost following an especially-mild winter that produced very little snow and prevented it from opening last season.

On April 17, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort hosted a benefit dinner that raised over $7,000 to support the Badger Mountain Ski Area near Waterville.

The small operation, which was established in 1939 and is currently run by a team of volunteers from the Waterville Lions Club, sits at a relatively low elevation of 3,145 feet and usually doesn't receive enough snow to open until January.

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However, during the winter of 2025-26, Badger Mountain received little more than a dusting of snow, leaving it with significant financial strains in the wake of being unable to operate even a single day during the ski season.

The money raised by last week's benefit will help Badger Mountain offset ongoing operating expenses and support preparations for next season.

“This was a special night for our community,” said Tony Hickok, Chief Marketing Officer at Mission Ridge. “Badger Mountain plays an important role in the winter culture of North Central Washington, and it was clear throughout the evening how much people care about supporting its future.”

The benefit raised $4,000 through dinner sales and collected $3,000 from a raffle that was supported via item donations from Mission Ridge.

“It was the energy in the room that stood out,” Hickok added. “This valley has always shown up for winter recreation, and this was a great example of that. Supporting places like Badger Mountain means supporting the future of skiing and snowboarding in our region.”

In a Wednesday press release, Mission Ridge expressed its appreciation to all of the attendees, donors, and volunteers who contributed to the benefit.

Meanwhile, volunteers with the Waterville Lions Club who maintain and operate Badger Mountain are hopeful the funds brought in by the benefit event can help them maintain their self-professed "Lowest-Priced Lift Ticket in North America," which held steady at just $15 in January, 2025.