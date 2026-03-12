Three-Vehicle Crash Injures Three In Tumwater Canyon

Three people have injuries following a three-vehicle accident in Tumwater Canyon on Wednesday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 about 10 miles west of Leavenworth when a pickup truck driven by 46-year-old Jason Cullum of Lynnwood lost control, crossed the center line, and struck an oncoming pickup truck driven by 45-year-old Mauricio Ramirez of Chelan.

The impact forced Ramirez's vehicle into the opposite lane of travel where it struck another pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Zachariah Marler of Sultan.

All three drivers sustained injuries in the crash with Ramirez and Marler being transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment, while Cullum was transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Troopers say impairment did not play a role in the wreck, which closed a portion of the highway for several hours and remains under investigation.