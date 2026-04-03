Campers & Boaters To Encounter Closure At Lake Roosevelt Over Next Six Months

Recreationists in the Lake Roosevelt area are being advised of a closure that will soon take effect and remain in place for much of the rest of the year.

The National Park Service says the Hawk Creek Campground will shut down to all public access on April 16, and remain closed until early autumn.

The closure will also impact the campground's boat launch area and is associated with a major construction project that's happening in Lincoln County this year.

The Hawk Creek Road Improvements & Stabilization Project will make repairs and enhancements to the campground's access road from the intersection Hawk Creek and Miles-Creston Roads.

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Planned upgrades for the project include widening and paving; erosion repairs and the strengthening of creek banks to prevent future erosion; roadway realignment; constructing retaining walls on slopes above the roadway; restoring soil and native vegetation; and installing of new guardrails and updated signage.

Due to the presence of heavy equipment and continuous construction activity during the project, there will be no public access via the road or the lake to the campground or its facilities, including its docks and restrooms.

The Hawk Creek waterway will also be closed with a temporary log boom and signage being installed to prevent passage.

Motorists using Miles-Creston Road should expect increased vehicle traffic and heavy equipment entering and exiting from Hawk Creek Road.

The Hawk Creek is open for day use only through April 15, with the closure to take effect on April 16.

The project is scheduled to run through at least Oct. 6, but could be extended through Oct. 30, if necessary.