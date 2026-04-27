Teen Driver Injured In SR-17 Rollover Crash Near Leahy Jct.

Teen Driver Injured In SR-17 Rollover Crash Near Leahy Jct.

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A teenager has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Douglas County on Friday afternoon.
The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4:40 p.m. on State Route 17 a few miles west of Leahy Junction when a sedan driven by 18-year-old Kiley Doyle of Pasco went off the roadway, overcorrected, lost control, and rolled - coming to rest on its top in a ditch.
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Doyle suffered unspecified injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.
Troopers say impairment wasn't a factor in the wreck, which slowed traffic on the highway for several hours and remains under investigation.
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