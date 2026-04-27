Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Slashing Omak Man’s Face With Knife, Two Attempted Carjackings

A man is behind bars in Okanogan County after police say he stabbed a man in the face before attempting to carjack two people while fleeing from officers.

The Omak Police Department says it happened on Friday afternoon when the 61-year-old victim was walking to a restaurant on Riverside Drive when he was confronted and attacked by 27-year-old Dwight Belgarde.

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Investigators say Belgarde pulled out a knife and slashed one side of the man's face from his ear to his chin.

Following the attack, police say Belgarde then tried to steal two separate running vehicles from their drivers before officers were finally able to subdue and arrest him.

Belgarde was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on charges of first- and second-degree assault, robbery, and resisting arrest.