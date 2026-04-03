Delays Expected On SR-207 Near Coles Corner As DOT Project Gets Underway

Delays Expected On SR-207 Near Coles Corner As DOT Project Gets Underway

photo credit: Google

Drivers on State Route 207 (SR-207) in the vicinity of Coles Corner should expect delays over the next two weeks.

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The Washington State Department of Transportation says the slowdowns will be caused by a project to repair embankments along the roadway in two separate locations where they were damaged by last December's heavy rains and flooding.

The work will happen between milepost 1 and the junction of SR-207 and U.S. Highway 2 about 14 miles north of Leavenworth.

Motorists can expect alternating single-lane, flagger-controlled traffic between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. beginning April 3 and until the project is completed around April 17.

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Filed Under: coles corner, news, State Route 207
Categories: KPQ News

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