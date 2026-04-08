One Dead, Another Injured After Suspected DUI Crash Near Manson

One man is dead and another has injuries following a single-vehicle accident near Manson on Monday evening.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office tells KPQ News the incident happened at around 6:15 p.m. when a sports car was traveling southbound in the 1700 block of Swanson Gulch Road.

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Sheriff's Chief Ryan Moody says the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went off the roadway and plunged about 30 feet down a steep embankment before rolling at least once.

Moody says both occupants were ejected during the crash and one was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Sheriff's officials haven't released the identities of either man involved in the accident, but say both are/were in their mid-20s, with one being from the Wenatchee Valley and the other's place of residence unknown.

Moody added that alcohol appears to have played a role in the wreck but it's unclear which of the men was driving the car when the crash occurred.

The incident remains under investigation.