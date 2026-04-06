Two-Vehicle Crash Injures One, Causes Fertilizer Spill On SR-283

Traffic on State Route 283 is flowing normally again after it was snarled for several hours on Friday morning due to a two-vehicle accident.

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The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened near the highway's intersection with Adams Road, where a truck collided with a large piece of farm equipment and approximately 50 gallons of herbicide spilled from one of the vehicles.

One person was injured in the wreck and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

It's not clear if the chemical spill required a response from the Department of Ecology.