Kittitas County Health Officials Confirm Measles Case

Health officials in Kittitas County are reporting a confirmed case of measles.

The Kittitas County Public Health Department made the announcement on April 3, noting the infected person was still symptomatic and recovering at home.

Officials say they are closely monitoring the other members of the infected person's household and will notify the public regarding any potential exposure locations once they are determined.

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“We have no known source of exposure for this individual,” states Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “With the amount of measles that is occurring in our state and elsewhere, it is not surprising to be unable to determine how exposure occurred.”

Health authorities are reminding the public that measles is highly contagious and is commonly spread through an infected person sharing food or drink, or coughing or sneezing, since the virus that causes the illness can linger in the air for up to two hours.

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and sore throat. Then, after two to three days, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek along with a worsening fever and a red or reddish-brown spotted rash beginning on the face and spreading elsewhere on the body.

Health experts say the best protection against measles is vaccination, and anyone who is uncertain if they are already vaccinated against the illness can find out online at MyIRMobile.