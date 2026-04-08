Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Sheriff’s Deputy In Chelan

A man is behind bars after police say he assaulted an officer while being arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a Chelan woman's home on Saturday evening.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 7 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Johnson Avenue after a female resident reported a man pounding on and trying to open her front door while screaming threats.

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Upon arriving at the scene, deputies immediately entered the complex in an attempt to locate the suspect and ensure the safety of the female resident.

Deputies found the suspect, 24-year-old Alejandro Morales-Gonzales, in a hallway holding a metal object which they ordered him to drop.

After complying with their commands, Morales-Gonzales then reportedly became combative with deputies and physically resisted when they attempted to detain him, striking one of them in the face.

Morales-Gonzales was finally subdued, arrested, and transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for second-degree attempted burglary, third-degree assault, and resisting arrest.

The deputy who was allegedly struck declined medical aid at the scene.

Further investigation reportedly revealed that Morales-Gonzales had recently been trespassed from the property following a domestic dispute and evidence collected at the scene also indicated the possibility of drug involvement.