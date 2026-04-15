Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Tips Connected To Possible Burglary Suspect

Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect connected to a possible burglary in East Wenatchee earlier this month.

Get our free mobile app

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a burglary alarm at a property in the 2900 block of 8th Street Southeast on the evening of April 5.

Investigators say surveillance video captured images of what appears to be a male subject riding a bicycle at the location, and they're currently attempting to identify this person.

Authorities have yet to release any other details about the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Deputy Trautman at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 509-888-6831.